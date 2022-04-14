Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to “Equal Weight”

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

