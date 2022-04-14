Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
