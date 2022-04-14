Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.