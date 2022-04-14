Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

