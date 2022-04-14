WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.31.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,029.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.