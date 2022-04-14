Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Widepoint has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.86.
