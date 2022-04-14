Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Widepoint has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.86.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

