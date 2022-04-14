Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wipro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,822,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.