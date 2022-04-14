Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

