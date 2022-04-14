Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.0 days.

WZZAF opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

Several analysts have commented on WZZAF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

