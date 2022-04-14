Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WZZZY shares. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.34) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,820.00.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

