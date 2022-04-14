Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.49) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,813.46 ($49.69).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 3,158 ($41.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,076.28. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.84), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,284,076.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

