WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

