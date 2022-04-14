WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WNS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

