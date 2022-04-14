Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

