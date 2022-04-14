Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

