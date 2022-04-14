Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

