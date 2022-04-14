Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Critical Contrast

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.80 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.47 $127.85 million $5.26 48.97

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xponential Fitness and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Vail Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $329.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 10.02% 11.91% 3.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Xponential Fitness on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

