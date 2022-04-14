Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.