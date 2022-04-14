Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.54. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.