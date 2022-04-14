Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of YOKEY opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

