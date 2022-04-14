YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Sells 15,326 Shares

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) insider Alex McIntosh sold 15,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.63), for a total value of £195,559.76 ($254,834.19).

YOU stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.95. YouGov plc has a 12-month low of GBX 980 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

