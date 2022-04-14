Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

