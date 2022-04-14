Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.87 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

