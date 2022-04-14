Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Also, focus on logistics center openings and supply chain security bode well. With a focus on improving customer experience and operating efficiency, the company stated continued investments in this direction. The company has set aside $1 billion in IT and digital-related investments over the next few years. However, coronavirus related woes persists. This along with costs stemming from wage inflation, promotion, packaging upgrades, menu innovation and technological novelty remain concerns. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.98.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

