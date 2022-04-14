Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.43. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

