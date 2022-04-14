Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE AMPE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,847. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.