Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $195.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $839.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.33 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $893.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,769.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 71.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

