Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.54 Million

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $347.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.20 million and the lowest is $338.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $210.01 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

