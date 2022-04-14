Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

