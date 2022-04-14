Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

