Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.49. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

HWC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,766. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

