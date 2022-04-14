Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

INFY opened at $21.19 on Monday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.