Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

