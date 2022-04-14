Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
