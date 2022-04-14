Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.64. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

