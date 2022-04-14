Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.32 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $81.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $84.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.05. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

