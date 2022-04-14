Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 173.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 91,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.