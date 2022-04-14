Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

