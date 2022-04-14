Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $300.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.93 million to $321.90 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $301.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

