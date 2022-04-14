Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.83 Million

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to post sales of $657.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.39 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $378.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

