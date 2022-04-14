Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Renalytix reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year sales of $9.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix during the third quarter worth $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renalytix during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

