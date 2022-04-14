Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.59 Million

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.30 million to $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $800.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.86 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $852.28 million, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.76 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.