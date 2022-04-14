Zacks: Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $21.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.92 billion to $26.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,561,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

