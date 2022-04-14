Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.29. Kroger posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.