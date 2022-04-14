Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200-day moving average is $290.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

