Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.29. Zoetis posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $162.63 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

