Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

