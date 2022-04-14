Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to announce $574.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $556.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $598.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.