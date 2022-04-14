Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.