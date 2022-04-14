Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.18 Million

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to post $601.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.96 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.